Nkcfo LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nkcfo LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 107.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,252,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,103,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

