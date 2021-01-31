Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives $154.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

KRYAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Shares of KRYAY traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $152.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.