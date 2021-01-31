$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on ON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at $15,024,848.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,948,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,026. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.