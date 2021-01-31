Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,523,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,804. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

