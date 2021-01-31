Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,523,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,804. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.
In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.
Read More: What is a back-end load?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.