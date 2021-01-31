Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $27.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,835.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,328. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,778.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,641.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

