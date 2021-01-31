Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,061. The company has a market capitalization of $220.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

