Orbs (ORBS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Orbs has a market cap of $32.05 million and $1.23 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbs has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00069226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.68 or 0.00923816 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00053824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.97 or 0.04504037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00031222 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORBSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.