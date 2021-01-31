Wade Sebastian Burton Sells 1,800 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$44,640.00.

BB stock traded down C$0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.96. 14,762,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,150,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.02. The company has a market cap of C$10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.15. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of C$3.94 and a 12 month high of C$36.00.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

