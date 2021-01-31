Synthetix Trading Up 3.3% This Week (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Synthetix token can now be purchased for about $17.52 or 0.00053824 BTC on exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $2.01 billion and $316.15 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00069226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.68 or 0.00923816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.97 or 0.04504037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00031222 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014533 BTC.

About Synthetix

SNX is a token. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

