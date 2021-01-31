CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,469,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,356. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

