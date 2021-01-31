Wealth Architects LLC Buys New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,449 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WMT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,836,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $397.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.