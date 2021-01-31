Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,887,000 after acquiring an additional 427,229 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,560,000 after acquiring an additional 300,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $13.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $509.70. 2,586,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,283. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $484.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

