Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 97 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.56. 40,591,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,431,016. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $217.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

