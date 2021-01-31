Wealth Architects LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $205.56. The company had a trading volume of 40,591,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,431,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

