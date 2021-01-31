Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

TMO stock traded up $13.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.70. 2,586,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,283. The company has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $484.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

