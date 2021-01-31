iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $217.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.64 and a 200-day moving average of $181.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

