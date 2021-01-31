Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Glucose Health stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,741. Glucose Health has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.