Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Short Interest Update

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FRHHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 24,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531. Freshii has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Get Freshii alerts:

Freshii Company Profile

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of May 12, 2020, the company operated 470 restaurant in 16 countries worldwide.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.