Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Short Interest Update

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.
OTCMKTS:FRHHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 24,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531. Freshii has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.
Freshii Company Profile
See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.