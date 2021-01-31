Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Rises By 77.4%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS CMWAY traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $63.80. 25,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,311. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

