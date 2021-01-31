Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Rises By 77.4%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS CMWAY traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $63.80. 25,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,311. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

