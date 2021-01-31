$2.58 EPS Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.13. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $12.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $14.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

Shares of PNC traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,012. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day moving average of $124.04. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

