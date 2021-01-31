Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.85. 2,561,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,823. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

