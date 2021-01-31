Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. AT&T accounts for 1.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $28.63 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

