Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys Shares of 1,000 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in PayPal by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 48,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.31. 9,805,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.