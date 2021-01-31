Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Up 162.9% in January

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 162.9% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of XIN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,162. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $655.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xinyuan Real Estate will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Xinyuan Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

