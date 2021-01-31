iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is First American Trust FSB’s 7th Largest Position

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,917 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.1% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $18,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after buying an additional 5,519,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,070,000 after buying an additional 1,154,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $147,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU remained flat at $$17.55 during trading hours on Friday. 30,994,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,271,316. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

