MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 57.8% in January

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.27% of MIND Technology worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIND Technology stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. 121,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,375. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.32. MIND Technology has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 70.31% and a negative net margin of 63.69%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

