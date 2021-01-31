Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 58,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 58,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,212,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.44 and its 200 day moving average is $154.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.