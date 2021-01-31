Community Bank N.A. Has $5.65 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,951 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,627 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,947,000 after acquiring an additional 500,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 420.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 489,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 424,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.43. 2,096,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,932. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

