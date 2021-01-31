Utrum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115.00 (OOT)

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Utrum has a market capitalization of $242,348.34 and $115.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Utrum has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrum coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00135238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00275105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00067876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00068129 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00041053 BTC.

Utrum Profile

Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrum is utrum.io . Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrum Coin Trading

Utrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

