Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.1% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $111.33. 7,315,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,683. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $121.41. The stock has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

