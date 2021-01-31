Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Market Cap Hits $9.56 Million

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00069086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.61 or 0.00921059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.59 or 0.04477877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020704 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00031169 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CRYPTO:SXDT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

