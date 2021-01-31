Aragon Market Capitalization Tops $158.00 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $158.00 million and $43.02 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00012263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00069086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.61 or 0.00921059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.59 or 0.04477877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020704 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00031169 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

