Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Materialise posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.32 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ MTLS traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,992. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -816.13 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

