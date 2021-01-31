iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 525,744 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

