Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.14. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

