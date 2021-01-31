Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 1,985.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Masco by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after acquiring an additional 877,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Masco by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,463,000 after acquiring an additional 816,792 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Masco by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after acquiring an additional 756,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

