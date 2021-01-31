Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for approximately 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,756,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,533. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

Several analysts have commented on PGR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

