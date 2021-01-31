EasyFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.43 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, EasyFi has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. One EasyFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.64 or 0.00023277 BTC on major exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134516 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00272739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00041112 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

Buying and Selling EasyFi

EasyFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

