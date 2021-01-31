Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.7% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

