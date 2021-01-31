American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Buys 1,705 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $239.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

