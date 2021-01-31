Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $89.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

