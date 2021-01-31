Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,234 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,421 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.