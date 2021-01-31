LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Down 53.1% in January

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3,392.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period.

Shares of SCD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 57,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

