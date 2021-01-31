Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Down 50.9% in January

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Puxin by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 319,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Puxin by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 45,248 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Puxin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Puxin by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEW traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.33. 337,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,902. Puxin has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $551.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

