Short Interest in Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Decreases By 52.1%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CPPMF traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 169,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,482. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

