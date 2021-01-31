Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 45,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000.

ACP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 69,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,003. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

