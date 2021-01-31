First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $148,996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Expedia Group by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 990,865 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $61,379,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,094,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $124.10. 4,601,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,159. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.03.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

