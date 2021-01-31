Nkcfo LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nkcfo LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 42,149,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,913,268. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

