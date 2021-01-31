Decatur Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.93 Million in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,375. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Insiders sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

