Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.51). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

RUBY stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. 764,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,252. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $968.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

